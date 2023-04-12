Ariana Grande Hits Back At Trolls For Body Shaming Her, Urges Them To 'be Gentle'

Ariana Grande recently addressed trolls on social media for their 'not-so-gentle' comments about her body. She opened up about how people are constantly criticising her current body and calling her 'unhealthy'. She also slammed fans for being comfortable commenting on someone's else bodies.

The singer, who is currently busy filming Wicked, made a public appearance recently. After the photos, and videos went viral, netizens noticed a change in her appearance and made some nasty remarks.

After the incident, Ariana shared a three-minute-long video on TikTok and said," I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to. I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what."

'Previous version of my body was the unhealthiest'

In the long video, Ariana Grande shared how the previous version of her body was the 'unhealthiest'. She further shared how she was on a lot of anti-depressants. The 7 Rings singer said, "There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

"I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy. And I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. That’s the first thing, healthy can look different," she added.

'Be gentle with each other'

Ariana Grande also asked her fans to be gentle with each other as they never know what the other person is going through. "The second thing is you never know what someone is going through so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she said.

"And thirdly, I just wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful no matter what phase you’re in. By the way, I’m not wearing eyelashes or eyeliner right now, this is my face, and these are my eyes, so don’t freak out about that now too please, oh my god," Grande added.

"Sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything. I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending you a lot of love," the singer concluded.