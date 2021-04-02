Armaan Malik Shares A 'major Throwback' Childhood Picture With Brother Amaal Mallik

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik treated his fans with a picture from his childhood featuring his brother Amaal Mallik. The brothers not only share a great relationship as a family but are a major hit in the musical field as several of their songs have become viral hits. Check out Armaan Malik's Instagram post that has melted the hearts of many fans.

The 25-year-old singer took to his Instargam to share an adorable childhood picture with his brother Amaal Mallik. In the picture, the older brother Amaal can be seen hugging his younger Armaan as they both smiled at the camera. Captioning the post writing 'Major throwback', Armaan paired the photo with a black heart and a baby emoji.

Fans and media personalities alike could not help but adore the childhood pictures of the duo. Musician Salim Merchant dropped by Armaan Malik's post to drop a comment writing that the two of them look just alike. Several fans wrote that the brothers looked too cute. One fan commented writing 'look at the swag' while another fan complimented the relationship between the brothers and wrote 'best brothers' under the post.

The musical duo has established themselves as one of the most sought-after artists in the industry with Amaal's collaboration for a remix with English Pop star Dua Lipa's hit single Levitating which reached the number spot on Spotify India. Armaan Malik won the Mirchi Music Award for the most viral song of the decade in Telugu with Boutta Bomma. The duo has released music together such as Bol Do Na Zara, Chale Aana, Sab Tera, Main Hoon Hero Tera, and Kuch To Hai.

The singer and composer recently took to his Instagram to share a selfie from his vacation where he informed his fans through his caption that he needed time off. The singer's new song Koi Jaane Na has been doing wonders on the charts as it reached the number two spot on Spotify India. Recently, Armaan also shared with his fans that he crossed 50 million followers across social media platforms.

