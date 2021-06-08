Armaan Malik Spills The Beans On How He Collaborated With Eric Nam For 'Echo'

Echo is a song written by Armaan Malik, Korean-American artist Eric Nam, and music producer KSHMR. The song was released on May 21 and has received positive feedback from fans. The song marked the first collaboration of Armaan with K-pop artist Eric Nam. Armaan recently took to his Twitter handle to reveal how he connected with Eric Nam.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Armaan Malik shared an interview video of him and Eric Nam discussing their music and how they met. In the video, Armaan reveals that they met each other on Twitter, where they lauded each other’s work. It was the time when Eric tweeted if there are any cool Indian singers and Armaan’s fans began tagging him in the tweet. Armaan then went on check out Eric’s music and he also watched Somebody Feed Phil which featured Eric. Post that, Armaan replied to Eric’s tweet and they connected. In the interview, Armaan also revealed that he’s waiting to visit Korea as they have some delicious food.

Armaan spilled the beans on how the international collaboration came about, revealing that Echo was conceived when he met KSHMR on his trip just before the global pandemic and the release of his first English single. He revealed that when KSHMR played some previously unreleased material, including Echo, it just stuck with him, and he recorded his demo verse at his studio.

About the song

Echo by KSHMR, Armaan Malik, and Eric Nam lyrically articulates the feeling of indecision in a relationship that pushes partners over the edge, while its audio is an eclectic mix. On May 21, 2021, Armaan Malik and Eric Nam's Echo was released, introducing the results of Kpop meets I-pop. The two singers provided the vocals, and KSHMR produced the music. Dibya Chatterjee directed the music video, which was produced by MWM Entertainment.

According to reports, the two singers decided to collaborate after a Twitter conversation. According to Grazia, Armaan recorded a verse for Echo before the pandemic when he met KSHMR in Los Angeles. It was only a demonstration at the time. Soon after, he met Kpop star Eric Nam, with whom he quickly became friends. Watch the video below.

Image: Armaan Malik, Eric Nam Instagram

