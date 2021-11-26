ARMY Catches BTS' J-Hope Fawning Over Bandmate Suga's New Hair Colour; Check Reactions

The popular South Korean boyband BTS is known for their fun and engaging interactions with ARMY, the name for the band's fandom.

However, their interaction with each other is appreciated even more especially when they are teasing and comical in nature. A similar exchange on social media between two members of the 'Hyung' line has landed them on the list of trending topics on Twitter.

BTS' ARMY catches J-Hope fawning over Suga

The second eldest member of the band, Suga, real name Min Yoon-gi, recently dropped a selfie on social media to flaunt his new hair colour. In no time, the selfie found itself on every ARMY's timeline after being circulated a couple of thousand times by the fans. While the entire fandom was busy admiring Suga's new look, several noticed that they are alone as the main dancer of the band, J-Hope hopped on the bandwagon as well.

Fanboying over Suga, J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, left a comment under the former's post. Complementing his new colour, he wrote, ''The hair colour is sexy, bro'' and adorned the comment with an orange heart and a smiley. His comment soon caught the attention of ARMY who could not help but share the adorable interaction in the fandom.

Trending on the micro-blogging site, Hobi soon found himself being teased by the fandom for the flirtatious nature of his comment as they shared his comment online. One user wrote, ''hobi trying to hit under yoongi's posts he's a man on a mission'' while another wrote, '': The hair color is sexy. bro THAT EXPLAINS HOW WHIPPED HOBI ALWAYS WAS FOR YOONGI AT THE AMAS''

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT JHOPE/HOSEOK ON SUGA/YOONGI'S (211122) POST 211126



SG: Artist of the Year award! no, Fan of the Year award!



Hobi: the hair color is sexy. bro 😏🧡@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/83bWvyg1Pd — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) November 26, 2021

One fan also announced J-Hope as Suga's biggest fan by writing, ''SG: Artist of the Year award! no, Fan of the Year award! Hobi: the hair color is sexy. bro'' while one user brought up a similar comment from Hobi on a previous post of Suga's where he had written, ''You're a cute villain''.

THE "BRO 😏" MAH MAN'S KISSING HIS HOMIE GOODNIGHT I JUST KNOW. — moon⁷ (@shoe_suga) November 26, 2021

Same energy as jin asking hobi out for drinks on weverse, 2 seok are men on missions — Seerat⁷⟭⟬ 🌱 (@sakdabultaewora) November 26, 2021

Hobi is forever flirting with Yoongi pic.twitter.com/IdRuZr3QvV — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) November 26, 2021

In other news, the band bagged a Grammy 2021 nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their smash hit Butter. Despite the disappointment over the single nomination, the fandom continues to hope for the band to win the prestigious award.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt