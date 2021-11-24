BTS' RM Reacts To James Corden Clarifying The Joke That Got Him In 'hot Waters' With ARMY

The South Korean idol band BTS is currently riding high on the success of receiving a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their smash hit Butter. The single nod at the prestigious award show of the year 2022 has come as a disappointment to the millions of ARMY across the world. However, the fandom also dealt with another disappointment earlier concerning a joke on the band on a popular talk show.

James Corden addresses his joke on ARMY

Dubbed as one of the most favourite BTS appearances on talk shows, James Corden established himself as 'Papa Mochi' in the fandom because of his forthright love for the band. However, he got himself in a pickle with ARMY over his joke where he called the fandom '15-year-old girls'. The host finally addressed the same when during BTS' latest appearance on the show. The statement did not sit well with several fans as they proceeded to call him out on his controversial comment.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the talk show uploaded a video where the 43-year-old talk show host clarified the joke. The video was uploaded with the caption, "And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Namjoon asks James about ~that~ joke[sic]." As per the video, BTS leader Namjoon (RM) initiated the conversation by saying, "You've been in some hot waters with ARMY. Are you alright?"

Responding to the same, Corden clarified that he did not think that the jokes were offensive in nature. He cleared the air about his comment where he called BTS' fans '15-year-old girls' stating that he is the biggest fan of the band on planet earth himself. The host further recounted being on the receiving end of ARMY's fury and added, "I hope you know this we absolutely love you and we love the entire army. I’ve seen them at their absolute best when they are a true force for good, supported charities that I support at home and they are amazing. The prospect of doing anything to make them upset is a feeling I didn’t enjoy."

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Namjoon asks James about ~that~ joke 😬 #BTSxLateLate pic.twitter.com/9Anrdjz995 — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 24, 2021

The leader of the band, RM, birth name Namjoon, was quick to accept Corden's clarification as he said, "Appreciate your apology," while Corden received a warm hug from Jimin, who is affectionately known as Baby Mochi to James Corden.

(Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit/AP)