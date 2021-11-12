As BTS' RM Faces 'worst Day Of 2021', ARMY Rushes For His Help; Here's What Happened

BTS leader RM recently opened up about facing one on the ‘worst day’ of 2021, which happened while he was cleansing his laptop. RM mentioned that while doing the activity, he misplaced some important files owing to a technical error. What these files consisted, amounted to a year worth of his work. Taking to the social media app Weverse, he stated the 'mental shock' he underwent after losing all the files except the audio, which made him 'close to being done'.

His post, which was initially written in Korean, also stated that he's trying to 'gather up strength' after going through the 'sad' moment. As soon as the BTS member published the post, their ardent ARMY rushed to the leader's disposal and tried to console him. Many hoped that their beloved Kim Namjoon is fine, and further suggested ways of helping him recover his files.

BTS' RM faces one of the worst day of 2021

Fans took to their Twitter handle to pour supportive messages, with one mentioning," AHHH RM PLEASE I HOPE YOU ARE FINE @BTS_twt I wish I could help youuu but yeah biggest lesson of a day we have to be careful before deleting something". Another uploaded his picture and sent 'love and hugs' to their beloved idol.

AHHH RM PLEASE I HOPE YOU ARE FINE🤧💔 @BTS_twt I wish I could help youuu🤧 but yeah biggest lesson of a day we have to be careful before deleting something 🥺💜 pic.twitter.com/GOaJfVhibr — ⟭⟬⁷𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖔*_*🖤 (@mano130613) November 11, 2021

The adulation and overpowering love from the fans led RM to pen another post, asking his fans not to worry. He also mentioned that he would let his fans hear the tracks one day, with members of the septet keeping the other songs safely. RM has lost more than 60 tracks, faltering his courage to re-do everything.

The incident comes days after the leader penned a note describing his inner thoughts and emotions to the ARMY on WeVerse. Taking to the platform, he admitted that it was getting difficult for him to write lengthy posts in the open letter. ''I still don’t know how much of or how to deliver my thoughts that are floating around in my head, but the thought of wanting those whom I love and all those who love us to be at peace for as long as possible still remains unchanged'', he noted. Meanwhile, the South Korean band is gearing up for a series of concerts titled Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles in the coming months.

Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram