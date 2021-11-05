BTS Leader RM Pens An Emotional Letter To ARMY; Says, 'let’s Meet, Wherever That May Be'

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean band BTS has reigned over every musical chart and accolades across the world for over the past couple of years. With their fans, fondly called ARMY, extensively growing over the years, the boys have come a long way from Seoul to international and show no signs of stopping as they collaborate with world-class musicians. Amidst the fast-paced life and glamour of the entertainment industry, it is easy to lose the sense of oneself and time which is often reflected in BTS' songs.

Often responsible for the lyrics of the songs, BTS leader RM has poured in heartfelt emotions in his writings. Recently, the 28-year-old singer opened up about his inner thoughts and emotions in an open letter penned to ARMY on WeVerse.

BTS leader RM's emotion letter

Taking to the WeVerse platform, Rap Monster, born Kim Nam-joon, admitted that it was getting difficult for him to write lengthy posts in the open letter. He also said that in a bid to not completely forgo his writing habit, he has come open for the first time in a while to his fans. He added, ''I still don’t know how much of or how to deliver my thoughts that are floating around in my head, but the thought of wanting those whom I love and all those who love us to be at peace for as long as possible still remains unchanged.''

He further added, ''Though I’ve also wandered in search of stability and peace for a long time thus far, I can’t get rid of the thought that people—no, perhaps even I, myself—always want some kind of drama. It’s like a strange disease where as soon as you feel stable/settled for a bit, you start feeling anxious.'' He also talked about feeling like nothing has changed over the years.

Lastly, he made a promise to ARMY to meet again by writing, "The winter that used to come to us unexpectedly and scare us has run away before we even knew it, and it’s a nice season to walk in. Later, when the wind gets warmer, let's meet, wherever that may be. I'll just be waiting while making music and reflecting on my body and mind every single day, just as I've always done."

Fans were quick to send love and appreciation to the leader as one fan wrote, "We miss him so much too."

reading this after a long day actually brought tears to my eyes, he's such a lovely person 😭😭💗💗 — ︎정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) November 3, 2021

I got so emotional after reading this. Him and I pass through different kinds of problems but just reading him describe his feelings makes me feel at ease as of I let a load off my shoulders. Something about him feels so friendly, so comforting — jay (@peace_fully_) November 3, 2021

(Image: @bts.bighitofficial/Instagram)