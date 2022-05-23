Last Updated:

As BTS' V Crosses 42 Million Followers On IG, ARMY Calls Him 'Instagram King Taehyung'

As BTS' V crossed 42 million followers on Instagram, BTS ARMY began trending "Instagram King Taehyung" and "We love you Taehyung" on Twitter.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
BTS

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial


There is a massive buzz around South Korean content around the world. Whether it is dramas, films, or music, South Korean content is surely flourishing. Currently, the South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their music and quirky moves. The band's seven members also enjoy a massive fan base known as ARMY. The BTS fan-base ARMY never fails to support the band and celebrate its achievements. As BTS' V crossed 42 million followers on Instagram, BTS ARMY began trending "INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG" and "WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG" on Twitter.

While the boy band BTS has shattered many music records with its tracks, its members also have some Instagram records in their name. Soon after their individual Instagram debut, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, broke the Guinness World Record by reaching the fastest 10 million followers. Months after his debut, the singer has now crossed 42 million Instagram followers and the ARMY cannot help but celebrate. 

Last month, the singer allegedly became the fastest person to reach 40 million followers on Instagram. The singer reached the milestone in just 135 days. Now that the singer has crossed 42 million followers, ARMY has begun to call him "Instagram King" and is celebrating on the internet. Taking to Twitter, many also claimed the singer has become the fastest Instagram user to reach 42 million. Here is how ARMY is celebrating.

READ | K-drama 'Tomorrow' faces flak from BTS ARMY for mentioning V & Jungkook disrespectfully

ARMY celebrates BTS' V's new milestone

Many fans looked back at other Instagram records broken by the Butter singer. A fan wrote, "the most beautiful person to exist ♡ INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG BEST BOY," while another one penned the singer's quote and wrote, "'Love like you've never loved before, I'll do that for you.' - Kim Taehyung (PTD Seoul)." As the singer is the most followed South Korean man on Instagram, a fan wrote, "The 4th most followed already & he just opened the gram last Dec 2021! Watch him conquer all in a matter of time! Taehyung is not stopping the conquering & record making! INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG."

READ | Emily In Paris' Ashley Park reveals how she surprised when BTS' RM posted her 'Dynamite'

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial

READ | BTS: 'Tomorrow' makers respond to fan outrage over mention of V & Jungkook's personal info
READ | 'You are my Proof': BTS' Jimin says bandmates & ARMY remind him of his true 'essence'
READ | Did BTS' Suga's 'Proof Of Inspiration' tease band's new music video? Find out here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, BTS V, BTS ARMY
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND