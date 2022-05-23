As BTS' V Crosses 42 Million Followers On IG, ARMY Calls Him 'Instagram King Taehyung'

There is a massive buzz around South Korean content around the world. Whether it is dramas, films, or music, South Korean content is surely flourishing. Currently, the South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their music and quirky moves. The band's seven members also enjoy a massive fan base known as ARMY. The BTS fan-base ARMY never fails to support the band and celebrate its achievements. As BTS' V crossed 42 million followers on Instagram, BTS ARMY began trending "INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG" and "WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG" on Twitter.

While the boy band BTS has shattered many music records with its tracks, its members also have some Instagram records in their name. Soon after their individual Instagram debut, BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, broke the Guinness World Record by reaching the fastest 10 million followers. Months after his debut, the singer has now crossed 42 million Instagram followers and the ARMY cannot help but celebrate.

Last month, the singer allegedly became the fastest person to reach 40 million followers on Instagram. The singer reached the milestone in just 135 days. Now that the singer has crossed 42 million followers, ARMY has begun to call him "Instagram King" and is celebrating on the internet. Taking to Twitter, many also claimed the singer has become the fastest Instagram user to reach 42 million. Here is how ARMY is celebrating.

ARMY celebrates BTS' V's new milestone

Many fans looked back at other Instagram records broken by the Butter singer. A fan wrote, "the most beautiful person to exist ♡ INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG BEST BOY," while another one penned the singer's quote and wrote, "'Love like you've never loved before, I'll do that for you.' - Kim Taehyung (PTD Seoul)." As the singer is the most followed South Korean man on Instagram, a fan wrote, "The 4th most followed already & he just opened the gram last Dec 2021! Watch him conquer all in a matter of time! Taehyung is not stopping the conquering & record making! INSTAGRAM KING TAEHYUNG."

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial