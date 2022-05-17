K-drama 'Tomorrow' Faces Flak From BTS ARMY For Mentioning V & Jungkook Disrespectfully

BTS ARMY was left furious after K-drama Tomorrow mentioned the band members' details on the homicide death list. The K-drama, which appears on the Korean channel MBC, stars SF9‘s Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk in pivotal roles and revolves around a group of grim reapers who guide the dead to save people from committing suicide. The show, which deals with such a sensitive subject, sheds light on the seriousness of the situation.

In a recent episode, a scene featuring the ‘registry of entering the dead' showcased a fictional list of dead people, with audiences noticing the real name of BTS member V (Kim Tae Hyung) as well as Jungkook on it. Not just this, eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that their real birth dates were also mentioned on the death list, leading to a wave of tweets slamming the show for their 'distasteful' remark.

Tomorrow faces flak from BTS ARMY for mentioning band members disrespectfully

Kim Tae Hyung's date of birth is listed as ‘1971.12.30, with a mere change in the year of his birth from 1995 to 1971. On the other hand, fans spotted another entry named ‘Kim Yoo Rim’. While this name doesn't have any connection with the ARMY, what caught their attention was the birth date mentioned alongside it.

Angry fans have posted several tweets, stating that legal action should be taken against them. One user narrated the instance and called for action against the producers of Tomorrow. They added, "This attitude is unacceptable." Another Twitterati stated, "praying for bts’ safety as always. and bts are protected so karma will definitely be coming back tenfold." Many also shared stills of the scene showcasing the death list.

@HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit Take legal action against the producers of MBC drama Tomorrow. In an episode of the drama, a scene was shown where the name and original birthday of BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook are written on the death list This attitude is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/hgjVsaM0xg — fior; proof (@lvsckthv) May 17, 2022

praying for bts’ safety as always. and bts are protected so karma will definitely be coming back tenfold — mon⁷ 6.10 (@knjgIoss) May 16, 2022

Another user mentioned how they were enjoying the show till now as makers shed light on topics that can push a person to the edge, however, their recent dig at BTS has ruined the interest. "BTS over any kdrama that disrespects them," they added.

I was enjoying watching tomorrow because they were covering and showcasing all sorts of depressive topics,that could push a human to the edge,but they decided to ruin it.

BTS over any kdrama that disrespects them. https://t.co/Ji1sX7J995 — Haru🧣⁷(Taylor's Version) 22.06.10 (@maria137_) May 16, 2022

