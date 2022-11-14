As BTS' V Reveals His New Diet Made Him Weaker And Exhausted, Jin Cheers Him Up

The members of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently focusing on their individual careers. As the band's members often interact with their fan ARMY and keep them posted about their out and about, Kim Taehyung, aka V, recently held a VLive to open up about his health after he began a new diet. While the band's eldest member Jin is all set to begin his military service soon, he made sure to make a brief appearance in the comment section and cheer up his fellow bandmate.

BTS' V recently held a VLive to interact with his fans. During the live session, the K-Pop star opened up about the new diet that left him rather exhausted. V added that he is always tired and low on energy and did not know dieting was this hard. He said, "I’m on a diet, so I have no energy. I didn’t know dieting was this hard, always tired, always sleepy, always low energy. When I don’t eat, I become like this, no energy from having food."

He then tried to cheer his fans up by speaking in English and French. V also revealed that he recently spoke with his bandmate Jungkook. During the live session, Jin spammed the comment section in order to cheer up his bandmate. Jin wrote, "Brother, I love you. Please cheer up. Please make a heart."

Jin opens up about plans for his 30th birthday

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently preparing to bid their goodbye to the eldest member of the group Jin, as he is expected to begin his mandatory military service soon. While the BTS ARMY is excited about Jin's 30th birthday, on December 4, Jin recently revealed that he will be on the front line during that time.

During an interactive session on Weverse, a fan asked The Astronaut singer if he is excited about his birthday. In his reply, Jin hinted that he has been given an assignment regarding military service as he wrote, "No...I’m on the front line." The eldest member of the band seemingly hinted that he would join the military service soon.

