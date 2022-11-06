BTS V To Make Acting Comeback While Working On Solo Album Debut: Reports

South Korean boy band BTS members currently have a lot on their plate. While the band's eldest member Jin is planning to enlist for mandatory military service soon, other members are working on their solo projects before departing for the service. After J-Hope and Jin, the band's leader RM is all set for his solo album. Apart from him, Jimin, Suga, V, and Jungkook are also expected to release their solo projects by next year. However, V is not only focusing on making music but is also thinking about entertaining his fans with his acting talent.

According to several media outlets, BTS' V is currently focused on releasing his solo album. The K-pop star's album is expected to come out by next year. However, apart from his music, Kim Taehyung is also reportedly considering going back to acting.

V earlier starred in the South Korean drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet in 2016. The 27-year-old played the role of Han Sung in the drama which also starred his close friends Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

BTS ARMY reacts to V's acting comeback

BTS fan ARMY is indeed elated to learn about V's consideration of pursuing acting. Ever since the reports of his comeback began making rounds, his fans are trending Kim Taehyung on Twitter. Many expressed their excitement about the same, while others speculated the show he might star in. An overjoyed fan wrote, "I can't wait I am so excited For Kim taehyung actor coming My favorite actors my favorite drama hwarang I am so happy."(sic)

i can't believe it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/EGgXEFZ2tL — ❤BTS_7kings_Lilly❤ (@BTS7kinglily) November 6, 2022

Some fans suggested V might star in the upcoming Netflix drama Squid Game 2 referring to his close friendship with Lee Jung-jae. A fan wrote, "A KTH1 AND A DRAMA ROLE WE GETTING BEFORE THE YEAR END??? ARE WE EVEN READY FOR WHAT KIM TAEHYUNG IS ABOUT TO DROP!! what if taehyung in squid game sequel perhaps." Others demanded to see V in a romantic comedy TV series.

Image: Instagram/@thv