As EXO Member Chen Welcomes His Second Child, Fans Pour In Congratulatory Wishes

Image: Instagram/@exodians1
Member of the widely popular K-pop band EXO, Chen has reportedly welcomed his second child with his wife whose identity has been kept under wraps. The news of the duo expecting their second child was confirmed in November last year after which the fans of the pop star were sent into a frenzy as they poured in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Apart from Chen, the boyband consists of members Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.
As per a report from Xportsnews, the 29-year-old singer's wife gave birth to their second child, however, the gender of the baby is not yet disclosed. Responding to the report, EXO's parent company SM Entertainment confirmed the news to a Korean outlet, Newsen. Chen announced his marriage in January 2020 and welcomed his firstborn in April. Currently completing his military service after being enlisted in October last year, the artist will be discharged in April 2022.
Social media was flooded with love and congratulatory wishes in no time as fans, called EXO-L, shared the singer's happiness. One fan believed that the young singer was living his best life as they wrote, ''isn't it wholesome? knowing jongdae's living his best life with his family and with exo'' while another wrote, ''CONGRATULATIONS JONGDAE CONGRATULATIONS DADDY CHEN As a fan, seeing you living your life with someone you love and having a family is big win! I love you forever! Proud Aunt-L here!''
Congratulations to Our Best Dad.😭— EXO-L VOTING AND STREAMING SQUAD (@EVSS1485) January 19, 2022
Either the news real or reel. We are so happy to welcome you in this world our prince / princess. 😍 #JONGDAE #첸 #종대 #김종대 #CHEN #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/uS3v9MLlLq
JongDae, I Have this picture in my mind.— ✧ 𝑨lemo Kyungˢᵒᵒ ✧ (@DohKyungsooE1) January 19, 2022
Congratulations jongdae 🤍— 첸 (@chendoingthings) January 19, 2022
A few fans pointed out that the singer will be discharged soon from his military service and will return home to his two kids. A fan wrote, ''Chen being discharge holding his two babies''. On the work front, the singer is touted as the main vocalist of his band as he also had a flourishing career as a soloist. He has also lent his voice for several top-charting OSTs for K-dramas like Everytime, Touch Your Heart, Make It Count and more.
