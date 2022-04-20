ASAP Rocky Arrested For Assault With Deadly Weapon In Connection To November 2021 Shooting

Father-to-be ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has found himself in legal trouble just weeks before welcoming his first child with partner Rihanna. The rapper has reportedly been arrested while returning from his trip to Barbados with the Umbrella singer. The arrest was made in connection to a shooting in late 2021 involving the rapper and his friend. The alleged shooting has now come to light as it was not reported to the media earlier.

ASAP Rocky arrested for assault

As per a report from TMZ, the Wave Gods rapper was arrested at LAX airport while returning from Barbados in his private jet on Wednesday. As per the outlet, several eyewitnesses claimed that the rapper was met by cops who put him in handcuffs and took him away. The 33-year-old is reportedly arrested for 'assault with a deadly weapon'. Following the arrest, the cops are serving a search warrant at his house in Los Angeles.

As per NBC News, ASAP Rocky's attorney, Alan Jackson, has confirmed his arrest. As per the same outlet, the shooting incident took place on November 6, 2021, near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 p.m. The rapper was under investigation for the same. The victim alleged to the cops that the rapper approached him with two others with a handgun and fired bullets.

The victim further alleged that the rapper fired around three to four shots and stated that one of the bullets grazed his left hand. As pointed out by TMZ, on November 7, 2021, the rapper had performed at Complex Con in Long Beach where his beau Rihanna was also reportedly present.

