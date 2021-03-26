Last Updated:

Asha Bhosle Honoured With Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar, Shares She's 'eternally Grateful'

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle shared that she has been awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. Here's how she celebrated with the occasion.

Asha Bhosle

Playback singer Asha Bhosle is known for her contribution in Hindi cinema. Her career began in the year 1943 and has spanned over 7 decades, during which she received several accolades. Recently, Asha Bhosle was honoured with the highest level of honour the Maharashtra Government can award, the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Here’s how the legendary singer celebrated the occasion with her granddaughter.

Asha Bhosle honoured with Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Asha Bhosle took Twitter to share how grateful she was, for getting the highest level of honour. She wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award. Eternally grateful Jai hind. Jai Maharashtra" (sic). 

In another Twitter post, she shared how she celebrated the occasion with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Asha Bhosle shared, "Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own.@ZanaiBhosle  Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra Jai Hind"(sic). In the short video shared on her social media account, Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai  Bhosle was seen asking the latter how she felt about receiving such a great honour.

Asha Bhosle replied that she felt amazing on receiving the honour, adding that she has got several awards but this one is special for her since it's from the Maharashtra Government. To celebrate the occasion, Zanai brought a cake for her grandmother and also brought some sweets. She decorated them on the coffee table for the legendary singer. Praising her granddaughter's efforts to make her feel special, Asha Bhosle was thanking her granddaughter, in the video. 

Asha Bhosle's followers on social media were more than delighted to see their favourite singer being honoured with such a great award. A twitter user wrote, "The state should feel honoured to be able to acknowledge the genius of Asha Bhonsle" (sic), while another user Congratulated her and also wrote that her contribution to the Indian film industry will be remembered for decades to come. One Twitter user also wrote that her Maharashtra Bhushan Award is a small award for India's True Melody Queen. 

