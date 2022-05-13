Astroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Gets Sued By Woman Over Miscarriage During Stampede

Months after the tragic Astroworld concert incident that took the life of 10 individuals during a stampede, trouble seems to be mounting for rapper Travis Scott. The concert that happened on November 5, was attended by 50,000 people. Now, the singer has been sued by a concert attendee who filed a lawsuit against the rapper, claiming that she suffered from a miscarriage during the crowd surge.

The lawsuit was filed against the star for wrongful death as the attendee claimed she suffered a miscarriage during the tragic incident. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the woman claims to have suffered "horrific injuries" during the stampede that transpired at the Astroworld concert. The woman, Shanazia Williamson, has sued the rapper, stating that she was among the masses who were "trampled and crushed" at the 2021 music festival in Houston.

Travis Scott sued by an Astroworld concert attendee

According to the media outlet, the woman has claimed that the tragedy cost her the lives of her partner Jarawd Owens and her unborn child. Apart from Travis Scott, the lead performer of the concert, the woman is also suing Live Nation Entertainment and the operators behind NRG Park in Houston, where the festival was conducted.

According to the lawsuit filed by Shanazia Williamson, she is suing the defendants for "failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of [her] injuries and death of [their] unborn child." It has not been revealed how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Notably, this is not the first time that the singer has landed in a legal tussle. Earlier, Travis has had to face the heat with several other lawsuits filed by Astroworld attendees including a USD 2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of 280 victims of the fatal event.

Following the tragic event, the medical examiner determined that all 10 people who were killed during the festival died of "compression asphyxia." Meanwhile, a new court filing, according to The Independent, revealed that a total of 4,921 people were injured during the tragic incident that took place last year, and this number is not inclusive of those who lost their lives. At least 10 people between the ages of 9 to 27 died as they succumbed to their injuries from the concert.

IMAGE: AP