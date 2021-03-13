Atif Aslam Reveals He Didn't Want To Be A Singer Growing Up; Here's What He Wanted To Be

Atif Aslam is a renowned singer and people can not imagine him as anything other than a musician. However, in a recent interview, the singer shared how he did not realise his liking towards music for a long time and was inclined towards cricket, hoping to make a career in it. Read along and find out what the actor had to share about his career, how he spent the year 2020 and more.

Atif Aslam shares what would he be if not a musician

In a recent interview with Anas Bukhash, Atif Aslam spoke in detail about several things in his life. The musician shared that he enjoyed his time at home and that it gave him a break from his monotonous life, wherein he is mostly travelling and doing shows adding that 2020 gave him time with his family and close ones. Atif said, “My life is the story of any artist – airports to airplanes, tour buses to venues; one continent to another. This time of staying at home has not worked out for many but it has for me in the best way possible”.

Further on, the host asked him that if Atif wasn’t a musician what else would he be. Aslam shared that he was an athlete and was considering being a cricketer. Atif said, “I was an athlete. I was planning to become a professional cricketer. But I gave up on that because my parents knew it was just a hobby, not something serious. I guess they didn’t know how good I was. I gave up on that because they wanted me to study. I was missing out on my studies because my interest was in taking wickets”.

Followed by this Atif shared that he got very lonely and quiet after he stopped playing, which is when his brother introduced him to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Micheal Brooks. The musician shares that he did not look back after that and the latter’s voice left an impact on him. Atif says, “I heard Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with Michael Brooks… and there was no turning back. It started calming me, making me pray to God — and when I started praying, it made me look for answers”.