Avril Lavigne Re-records 'Warrior' & Dedicates It To Healthcare Workers Fighting COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly taken a toll over millions of lives with the entire world coming to a standstill. However, there are a lot of healthcare workers across the globe, who are helping the world fight the deadly virus. Therefore, a lot of celebrities worldwide have been expressing their gratitude and respect towards them on social media.

The Canadian actor, singer and songwriter, Avril Lavigne too joined the bandwagon and also walked the extra mile to dedicate a song for all the healthcare workers by re-recording one of her songs from her 2019's album, 'Head Above Water.'

Avril Lavigne re-recorded her song 'Warrior' for dedicating it to all the health workers

Widely referred to as the 'Pop Punk Queen.' Avril Lavigne recently took to her Instagram handle on April 21, 2020, to announce the release date of the re-recorded version of 'Warrior,' one of the songs from her 2019's album 'Head Above Water.' Lavigne dedicated this track to all the paramedics across the globe who are helping the world fight COVID-19 by penning down a heartfelt note in the caption of the post. The Girlfriend singer released the song today, i.e. April 24, 2020. Avril Lavigne captioned the post writing:

"Ever since our world was turned upside down a few weeks ago I’ve seen everyday people put on their armour and go into battle. Simple tasks like delivering mail has become a heroic effort. ⁣

Overnight everyone was asked to battle. ⁣

Overnight everyone became Warriors. ⁣

I wanted to get involved and contribute so I got to work in the studio and I want to dedicate this to all of you. I re-recorded Warrior to reflect our current world and all the amazing heroic things you’re all doing. To all the hospital workers, postal service people, grocery store workers, police and firemen, every single one of you who has had their world shaken. This is for you.⁣

In addition, I’m going to be donating the net proceeds of this song to Project Hope, an incredible organization that is on the front lines keeping doctors and medical staff safe all over the world. ⁣

The full song will be released this Friday so click the link in my bio to pre-save it so you’re ready to go when it comes out. You can also get involved and donate by heading over to charitystars.com ⁣

Thank you all for everything you’re doing. I want you to know I see you and I support you."

