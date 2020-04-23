Euphoria comes with quirky 'Corona- The Viral Song' amid pandemic, Palash Sen opens up

‘Online concert’ has been a term that has gained prominence amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Celebrities entertaining their fans from the confines of their homes has garnered much popularity. Interestingly, the music industry has also been able to come up with new releases, with multiple new songs being launched on coronavirus, and even celebrities like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar joining in the trend.

Euphoria’s Palash Sen has also come up with a Corona -The Viral Song. The song highlights how the pandemic ‘ne sabko sudhara (made everyone improve). Sen and his crew in a light-hearted manner share how the phase has made everyone pay attention to their hygiene, by using hand sanitisers, soap, greeting with Namaste, learning new skills like music, doing daily chores and more.

“The basic thought has been how the calamity has brought out a difference into our lives. We have been paying attention to our hygience, by using sanitiser, apart from many other such changes. We just thought of conveying the message through humour. Being a doctor, I know making people smile can bring about a difference to their lives,” Palash Sen told Republic TV.

Watch the video here:

Be it the cancellation of live shows, IPL getting shelved or the dig at China over ‘bats’, it’s not just the catchy beats, but also the lyrics that viewers will relate to and enjoy. The credit for the lines can be given to a new lyricist, Prem Nikaju, according to Palash Sen, but the singer-composer added that it was all in good humour and no attempt to make any serious statement was made.

The song can be termed trademark Euphoria with the use of Indian instruments and might remind fans of tracks like Dhoom Pichuk Dhoom and Raja Rani, in terms of the beats. Sen stated that the focus has always been on using folk instruments for the band, and they even used some new instruments this time.

He also revealed that most people seen in the video have been associated with the band, some of the them being the musicians who enacted fun scenes in the video.

The lockdown has been a challenging phase for everyone. How has Palash Sen keeping himself occupied during the pandemic in Delhi? “I have been working on a lot of things. I have been going live with some artists, or even with many media publications. Apart from that, conducted three fundraisers and I’m helping people with food. So yes, doing my bit,” the Maeeri star signed off.

Earlier, Palash Sen had performed at a concert for a digital streaming service, and had donated the proceeds of the event to the PM-CARES relief fund.

