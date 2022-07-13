B Praak pens emotional poem after newborn's demise; 'You will forever be missed'

Popular Singer B Praak was recently in the news after he and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn child at birth on June 10, 2022. The heartbroken couple broke the unfortunate news online via social media, and fans and their friends from the industry sent them their prayers and love as they went through this difficult time. B Praak has now taken to his Instagram account to pen down an emotional poem about his 'angel son'.

B Praak's emotional poem on late child

B Praak headed to his social media account on July 13 and penned down an emotional poem about his son who passed away at the time of birth. In his poem, he expressed the pain he felt about never having heard his son cry or touched his skin. He mentioned he would miss him forever and fans and followers ent him their best wishes as he dealt with the unfortunate loss. He shared the poem with a picture of an angel as he wrote-

"I Never Got To Hear Your Cry, I Never Saw Your Beautiful Eyes. I Never Touched You Soft Skin, I Never Saw Your Innocent Smile, I Never Saw Your Feet Kick. But You Are My Angel Son, And You Will Forever Be Missed Until We Meet Again... Mera Beta Fazza"

B Praak on demise of his newborn baby

B Praak took to his Instagram account on June 15 and announced with the 'deepest pain' that he and his wife had lost their newborn baby. He called it the 'most painful phase' one could go through as a parent and requested his fans to respect the family's privacy during these tough times. He wrote, "With the deepest pain, we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we go through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak"

Image: Instagram/@bpraak