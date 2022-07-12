B Praak's Wife Meera Pens Emotional Note Post Her Newborn's Demise; 'You'll Be My Heart..'

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are going through a very difficult phase of their life as the couple lost their newborn baby at birth on June 10. The Mann Bharryaa 2.0 singer had earlier shared the devastating news on his social media and also asked for privacy during this tumultuous phase of their life.

However recently, B Praak's wife took to her social media handle and penned a heartwrenching note remembering her baby wherein she mentions that he will always be a part of her 'heart and soul.'

B Praak's wife Meera pens an emotional note remembering her baby

On Monday, Meera took to her Instagram handle and shared a black and white illustration of a woman kissing an infant who has the wings of an angel. Along with the photo, Meera penned an emotional note calling the demise of her newborn 'one of the hardest things.'

She wrote, "One of the hardest thing (things) that has ever been required of me was the day that I had to let go as the angel carried you to heaven. U(You) will always be my heart and soul, my little heartbeat, my blood and flesh, my child, my reason of being and living. You gave me second life and left so much behind. The sign of purity, the sign of u(you) being around us, the sign of you telling me every day that mama u(you) are the strongest and I am in you forever."

Further, Meera revealed how much she misses him and continued, "I will miss you until we meet again. I wish u (you) stay happy and peaceful wherever u(you) are. (I) am sure someone needed you more than me but I’ll pray that u come back to me whenever the time is right and u(you) are ready to be mine forever. Meri jaan meri duniya mera beta Fazza 🕊10-06-2022."

B Praak's newborn baby passes away

Earlier taking to his Instagram handle, B Praak shared the heartbreaking news about his baby. He shared a note that read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours Meera & Bpraak."

