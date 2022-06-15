B Praak's Newborn Baby Passes Away At Time Of Birth; 'Most Painful Phase As Parents'

In a devastating piece of news, B Praak revealed that his newborn baby passed away at the time of birth. The National award-winning singer and music composer took to social media to convey the unfortunate news to his fans. He also asked for privacy during this tumultuous phase of their life.

B Praak officially tied the knot with Meera in 2019. They welcomed their first child together in 2020, a son named Adabb. The couple announced in April that they were expecting their second child via social media.

B Praak's newborn baby passes away

Taking to his Instagram on June 15, the 36-year-old singer shared a letter to the fans to announce the passing away of his newborn baby. ''With deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents,'' he wrote in the letter.

He thanked the doctors and the nurses for their efforts and asked his fans for privacy. The Teri Mitti singer wrote, ''We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time''.

Fans and celebrities took to the comment section to send love and support to the couple. Singers Neeti Mohan and Ammy Virk prayed for strength for the couple. Another user wrote, ''Oh god. I am so deeply sorry for your loss, brother. Keeping you both in my prayers and wishing good health for Meera. I cannot imagine how you both must be feeling right now.''

Actor Gauahar Khan also extended her support to the mourning parents by writing, ''Oh god may god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an (angel emoji) (sic)'' while Ali Merchant wrote, ''Bhai sending you & family all the love & strength''.

As mentioned earlier, B Praak had shared the news of expecting a second child with Meera on Instagram by sharing a picture of the latter flaunting her baby bump on the beach. He had shared the picture with the caption, ''Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022" (sic).