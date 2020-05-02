Baba Sehgal's Parody Song 'Kela Khaao' Gets Hilarious Response From Netizens

Baba Sehgal launched his latest single, Kela Khaao, on May 1. The video already has 25k+ views and here is what the netizens have to say about the song.

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal launched his latest single Kela Khaao on May 2. The song is a cover of the original Spanish song titled Bella Ciao. The singer is best known for the parody songs he makes and for always adding a humorous touch to all his songs. He launched Kela Khaao with the motive of entertaining people and encouraging people to stay home. Here is what the fans have to say about the song. 

Netizens react to Baba Sehgal's latest, Kela Khaao 

Baba Sehgal has tagged Kela Khaao as a "complete COVID-19 protection song". Some fans were busy going gaga over the song and totally loved it. Others were busy gushing over how Baba Sehgal is their favourite. 

The Kela Khaao video already has over 25K views in 24 hours. There was a portion that claimed that Baba Sehgal is totally unique when compared to the rest of the world. Another portion placed the song higher than the original Bella Ciao

But not everyone had a positive reaction to the song. It seems that Baba Sehgal also managed to change people's perception of the original song. Another person simply called him out and asked him to make decent covers. 

