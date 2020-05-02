Baba Sehgal's Parody Song 'Kela Khaao' Gets Hilarious Response From Netizens

Baba Sehgal launched his latest single Kela Khaao on May 2. The song is a cover of the original Spanish song titled Bella Ciao. The singer is best known for the parody songs he makes and for always adding a humorous touch to all his songs. He launched Kela Khaao with the motive of entertaining people and encouraging people to stay home. Here is what the fans have to say about the song.

For you it’s Bella Ciao but for me it’s Kela Khao😜



Kela Khao - coronavirus sey protect karney wala gaana 🙏https://t.co/HGjHybQ4Re — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) May 1, 2020

Baba diwana..superb song😂 — Sid (@Sid5943) May 1, 2020

Baba Sehgal has tagged Kela Khaao as a "complete COVID-19 protection song". Some fans were busy going gaga over the song and totally loved it. Others were busy gushing over how Baba Sehgal is their favourite.

You are my favorite Baba! — Anuj Shah (@theMetroKid) May 1, 2020

Super Baba...been a fan from your Superhit Muqabala days — कुछ ना कहो (@kuchhnakaho1) May 1, 2020

puri duniya ek taraf, baba ek taraf! #maibhimadonna — Ritvik Asthana (@i_am_ritvik) May 1, 2020

The Kela Khaao video already has over 25K views in 24 hours. There was a portion that claimed that Baba Sehgal is totally unique when compared to the rest of the world. Another portion placed the song higher than the original Bella Ciao.

Kela Khao > Bella Ciao. Super Baba! — Prashant Jain (@bigtimefoodie) May 1, 2020

@JazVeer89 I will never be able to look or hear Bella ciao song as it is after watching this video. — keshvin sidhu (@keshvinsidhu) May 1, 2020

But not everyone had a positive reaction to the song. It seems that Baba Sehgal also managed to change people's perception of the original song. Another person simply called him out and asked him to make decent covers.

Buddy why do u make such videos.... Even if you are making cover, make a decent one.... #weird — Anant Arora (@AnantArora9) May 1, 2020

