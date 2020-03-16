Baba Sehgal shares coronavirus 'se bachne ka Indian tareeka' & tips in song, wins praises

They say it’s easier to remember and learn when it is taught in a fun way. Amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a flow of information all around, be it on WhatsApp, social media or emails. While the guidelines and advisories are doing the rounds, a song can be an interesting way to remember them easily.

Baba Sehgal has come up with the ‘CoronaVirus sey bachney ka Indian Tareeka’ - the Indian way to be safe from coronavirus. The rapper underlined the importance of Namaste, by titling his song the same way.

The singer shared how he was not keen to make a song on Coronavirus, since it is a sensitive topic, but changed his decision after Prince Charles recently used ‘Namaste’ to greet.

In his trademark style of rhyming words, Baba goes on share how nature was upset at humans and how the virus had spread because our mind got stained.

Be it highlighting the world coming to a standstill with ‘stop-Sensex drop’, or not need to ‘panic’ or else ‘doob jayegi Titanic’, Baba shared the guidelines in his trademark style.

He urged a vegetarian lifestyle with ‘Don’t go after Bakri Cow, Dal Sabzi Jyaada Khao’ and shared how one should avoid going out amid the COVID-19 pandemic and take care of one’s health by exercising, with ‘Bheed Bhaad mein Kam Jao, Trim ho Jao, Gym Jao🙏’ lyrics.

Watch the song here:

Netizens were impressed and hailed his informational song. One wrote it was the ‘only good thing’ since the pandemic, others called it ‘outstanding, awesome’, ‘a chartbuster’ while hoping that it goes viral for its message.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been affected with the coronavirus pandemic with the Indian toll at 114 cases, and 2 deaths. Makers of numerous films have delayed releases, and stopped shooting of films. Film associations have also called for all shootings to be halted from March 19-31.

