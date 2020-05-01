Baba Sehgal's Latest Song 'Kela Khao', Cover Of 'Bella Ciao' Amid Lockdown Goes Viral

After sharing a Coronavirus song last month, singer-rapper Baba Sehgal is back with his latest recreation titled 'Kela Khao', a cover of 'Bella Ciao' from Netflix original Money Heist. Baba took to his social media handle on Saturday and released the song saying, "Hello guys - this is one of my favourite recreation as I love the Original Bella Ciao. My motive is to entertain you guys so stay home stay safe."

In his trademark style of rhyming words, sitting on a cycle, Baba Sehgal is seen singing the song. "For you it’s Bella Ciao but for me it’s Kela Khao. Kela Khao - coronavirus sey protect karney wala gaana (Kela Khao, a song to protect you from Coronavirus)," Sehgal wrote on his Instagram.

Baba Sehgal shares Coronavirus 'se bachne ka Indian tareeka' & tips in song; wins praises

The lyrics of the first verse are:

Chawal nai hai, Sabzi nai hai, Tum Kela Khao, Kela Khao...

Khakar tumko milegi shakti, ghar mein ho 24 ghante, karlo thodi bhakti

Bahar kyu jaana, jab hai banana,

Tum Kela Khao Kela Khao...

Kal kya hoga, Kaise sab hoga

Kyu tension lete ho, tum karlo thoda yoga...

(Translation: There's no rice, there's no curry, eat banana! If you eat, you will get energy, you are at home 24 hours, pray a little. Why to go out when you have banana, eat banana! What will happen tomorrow, how will it tomorrow, why take tension, do some yoga!)

WATCH Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.