Internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo who shot to fame after his video singing the song Bachpan Ka Pyaar went viral on social media, recently met with a road accident. Chhattisgarh's Sukma district police said that Dirdo was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road. Sahdev was taken to the hospital and is being treated as he suffered a serious head injury. Soon after the news of his accident started surfacing on social media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured all possible help to him.

"The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in the Shabri Nagar area and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises," said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma. The Superintendent of Police added that soon after the accident, the boy was rushed to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital.

Chhattisgarh CM assures help to Sahdev Dirdo

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to his Twitter handle and expressed his deep concern for the young boy and assured all help to him and his family in this hard time. “Expressing grief over the news of the accident of Sahdev Dirdo, Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel has directed Collector Shri Vineet Nandanwar @SukmaDist to provide best medical aid at the earliest.”

Apart from the CM, rapper-singer Badshah who launched the young singer also extended his support to him. He shared an update about Sahdev’s condition on Twitter and wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to the hospital. I'm there for him. Need your prayers.”

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier this year paid a visit to Sahdev and felicitated him. Taking to his Twitter, the CM documented his visit to the boy in the viral video, who was seen adorned with a flower garland. Two years ago, Sahdev’s teacher asked him to sing the song at school and recorded his video. The clip was subsequently shared on the internet. However, the video only grabbed netizens' attention this year. The viral video also caught the eye of Bollywood rapper/singer Badshah and he collaborated with Dirdo for a new version of the song. The song was released in August and has amassed over 300 million views on the video streaming platform Youtube.

IMAGE: Instagram/ViralBoy_Sahdev/PTI