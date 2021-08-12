'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Star Sahdev Dirdo Releases Remix With Badshah Ft. Aastha Gill; WATCH

There is no end to the viral video Bachpan Ka Pyaar craze on the Internet. Renowned Rapper Badshah dropped his highly anticipated remix of the viral song and also featured Sahdev Dirdo, the boy from the original video. Check out the new bop of the month here.

Badshah drops Bachpan Ka Pyaar remix

The Paani Paani rapper not only hopped on the Bacpan Ka Pyaar bandwagon but also took charge of it by creating his own version. Badshah had been hyping up his fans for the unique collaboration for the longest time on his social media. Netizens did not have to wait any longer as he dropped the music video on his official Youtube Channel.

The remix featured Badshah's frequent collaborators Aastha Gill and Rico along with Sahdev Dirdo. The funky music video showed the young boy trying to woo his crush and grooving along to Badshah, Gill and Rico. The artists revamped the song with their own tune and lyrics. In over 24 hours of its release, the music video garnered more than 20 million views on the video-sharing platform.

More on Badshan and Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirfo

For the unversed, the viral song was shot in 2019 and gained traction earlier this month after resurfacing on the Internet. The addictive song spread like wildfire with many using the audio to create their own content on social media. Actors like Bharti Singh, Abrar Qazi and Anushka Sharma were also caught in the viral video fever.

The video quickly reached Rapper Badshah, who started planning on a remix featuring the young boy. He also documented the process on his Instagram, giving small updates to his fans. In one of the videos shared by the rapper, Dirdo can be seen enjoying his newly released remix with Badshah. The latter shared a heartwarming message in the caption writing, 'When he met me for the first time, he brought me a gift from his village. It's one of the most precious things I have. I wish you all the best for your future, Sahdev. And we will make sure ye bachpan ka pyaar duniya kabhi bhool na paye'.

