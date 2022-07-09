Backstreet Boys Announce Their First Christmas Album Since '93; To Be Out On THIS Date

The award-winning boy band Backstreet Boys earlier appeared at the Toronto concert and left their fans astonished. While the fans were eagerly awaiting the Backstreet Boys’ music albums for the longest period of time, the band recently dropped a delightful piece of news for their fans and announced their first Christmas album after nearly 30 years.

Backstreet Boys announce first Christmas album ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’

The band recently took to their Instagram handle and shared a video clip of expressing their excitement about their upcoming album. In the caption, they also shared details about the album while announcing the date of the same.

The caption read, “IT’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! 🎄It’s been nearly 30 years in the making but we’re FINALLY putting out a Christmas album and couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. Tell your friends the holidays start early this year... ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ comes out October 14. 🎁 Pre-orders for CDs/Vinyl available at the link in bio.”(sic)

The album was originally slated to release in 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic and the release date was shifted to October 14, 2022. As per several media reports, the Backstreet Boys’DNA World Tour was postponed due to the pandemic after which they began working on their first Christmas music album in 2021. In August, they announced that they were done recording the album, and a photoshoot for the album cover had also been completed, however, the album failed to meet the deadline due to the sudden COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Taking to Instagram stories, Drake earlier shared a picture of him performing with the Backstreet Boys on stage. In the picture, the rapper was dressed in a black t-shirt with blue jeans while he was surrounded by the band. The band members - Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson sported white ensembles as they made the audience groove to their songs.

Soon after the concert, fans could not stop but react to the iconic moment. Many took to their Twitter handles to express their feeling. A fan wrote, "So @Drake showing up at my @backstreetboys concert and singing I Want it That Way was not on my 2022 bingo card. And yet, here we are. Iconic Toronto moment," while another penned, "Backstreet Boys brought Drake out tonight at their Toronto show. And he sung "I Want It That Way" with them. So cool to see if you grew up singing their songs in the 90s."

