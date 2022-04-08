Backstreet Boys Give Shoutout To BTS On Latest Show; Excited Fans Root For Their Collab

While BTS members have undoubtedly become the biggest global singing sensation in today's time, the iconic band Backstreet Boys also enjoys a humungous fandom and has given memorable hits like I Want It That Way, Everybody among others. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, Backstreet Boys spoke got candid about their world tour and preparation work for the same.

The band, which is set to embark on their DNA World Tour, revealed that they've prepped for 32 songs just for the first half, adding that they'll also have choreographies set for their performances. Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter said, "We are dancing the whole show, not BTS style," indirectly hailing the South Korean boy band for their exceptional dancing skills. This remark sent fans of both the bands flooding social media and asking the artists to come together for a collaboration. For the uninitiated, Backstreet Boys' members include Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson.

Excited fans react as Backstreet Boys talk about BTS on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Taking to Twitter, fans shared a throwback picture of both the band members posing together, as they requested a collaboration. One user wrote, "BSB my 1st love!!! And BTS my present love!!!! I hope they collab someday even if it's a writing collab/partial collab, I'm down for it!!!," while another wrote, "OMG my two favs".

BSB my 1st love!!! And BTS my present love!!!!💜🥺

I hope they collab someday even if its a writing collab/partial collab, im down for it!!! — Neepa💜BTS⟭⟬⟬⟭ (@NeepaGummapu) April 7, 2022

OMG my two favs 🥹♥️ pic.twitter.com/AXGbGPZTya — Elena⁷ • mimi🧡• 🦥 • 💛💙 (@jiminhappiness_) April 6, 2022

“Not bts style but we’re dancing..”



Cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/N46c4OpVGh — cathy - Decanting SOTY ✨ (@Pink_Ex0_Tan) April 7, 2022

One spoke about Backstreet Boys being their whole 'childhood' while also showering love on BTS. They wrote, "I love Backstreet Boys! And I love that they’re still together all these years. I feel like they’re a humble group. They do their own thing- it doesn’t need to be BTS level. BTS is my fav these days, but BSB was my childhood."

I love Backstreet Boys! And I love that they’re still together all these years. I feel like they’re a humble group. They do their own thing- it doesn’t need to be BTS level.



BTS is my fav these days, but BSB was my childhood. — sweetisme (@sweetisme3) April 7, 2022

Among a trail of power-packed performances by BTS, their recent Grammy stint has left fans started by their talents. BTS’s upgraded performance of Butter ranked number one on Billboard's best performance of the night, with the heist theme, laser dodging technique and amazing choreography making for the perfect act.

Moreover, the band was also nominated in the category of Best Pop/Duo/Group for Butter, however, didn't grab the award.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @JIMINHAPPINESS)