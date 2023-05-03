Backstreet Boys Arrive In India After 13 Years For Their DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys are back in India after 13 years. They have made their arrival in India as a part of their much-anticipated DNA World Tour. The American boy band including Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and AJ McLean were spotted at the airport by the paparazzi. The band from the 90s received a warm welcome from their fans outside the Mumbai airport and were greeted by shutterbugs as they made their way out.

The Backstreet Boys will be performing this week in India at two locations. At first, they will be performing in Mumbai's Jio Garden on May 4. Following that, they will be travelling to Delhi for their next performance. They will perform in Delhi NCR's Airia Mall on May 5 as per their show bookings online. Check the video of the band's arrival in India below:

More on Backstreet Boys performing in India

Fans are already set to travel back in time this weekend as Backstreet Boys will be performing on their hit tracks. The biggest-selling band in the world has graced their presence in India for its DNA World Tour. The band has been travelling across the globe for almost five years now and finally, they have arrived in India. Those who will be planning to watch their much-awaited concert in India must be aware that the gates to their show will open at 6 PM, while their performance will most probably begin by 7.30 PM.

The duration of their concert will be around 2 hours and the band will be performing in sets. The tickets are available online. Also, food and beverages will be available at the venue as no food from outside will be permitted. Reportedly, children are allowed at the Backstreet Boys concert with a valid ticket. Lastly, the Backstreet Boys will perform on 33 songs and some of them will include their classic hits as well.