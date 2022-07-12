'Backstreet Boys' Pause Their Indiana Concert To Help Fan With Medical Emergency; Watch

Backstreet Boys' recent gesture towards an ailing fan has won netizens' hearts, with many praising the band for being 'kind-hearted'. The group was performing at Noblesville, Indiana’s Ruoff Music Center as part of their DNA World Tour, during which an audience member had a medical emergency. According to The Indianapolis Star, the incident happened towards the end of the gig, when Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson were crooning their track That's The Way I Like It.

The outlet reported that a woman stationed near the front of the audience had 'some sort of emergency', which led the Backstreet Boys to pause their show. McLean asked for the music and dancing to immediately stop, following which, he made sure that the woman was okay.

In a video of the concert posted online, McLean is seen noticing the issue first, after which he asks for the music and dancing to stop. According to The Indianapolis Star, a dozen of employees moved into the audience to help the woman. Mc Lean also urged the other attendees to give the woman some space. "Give her some space. Thank you. Please give her space," he was heard saying.

The artist also calmed down the crowd waiting for the band to resume the show, and asked the fan, "Are you OK?" The woman was reportedly taken out of the venue in a wheelchair and was awake when she left. Take a look.

Bro that was the most stylish way to stop a show ever. LOL. Well done @aj_mclean @backstreetboys. #BSBIndy https://t.co/f7qFFLJaMg — Gemma 🇨🇦 (@BackstreetGem) July 11, 2022

Earlier this month, the band dropped a video announcing that they'll be coming up with a Christmas album for the first time in 30 years. The caption alongside the video reads, “IT’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! It’s been nearly 30 years in the making but we’re FINALLY putting out a Christmas album and couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all. Tell your friends the holidays start early this year... ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ comes out October 14."

