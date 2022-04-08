Will BTS' Jin Perform At 'Permission To Dance' Tour Post Finger Surgery? Know Details

With only a day left for BTS' grand Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, their managing company, Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement regarding member Jin's performance following the surgery on his index finger. The first concert will be held on April 8 followed by shows on April 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium which has the capacity to hold over 65,000 people. It was earlier reported that all the four concerts have been sold out.

The members of the band - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - have already reached Las Vegas after giving a memorable performance of their hit track, Butter, at the 64th annual Grammy awards ceremony. As the fans patiently wait to see the septet perform on the stage, find out how Jin's surgery will affect his performance at the PTD On Stage Las Vegas concert.

BTS' Jin to have 'limited stage performance' at PTD on Stage concerts

Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement to address the ARMY about Jin's surgery that will, unfortunately, affect his performance at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert. The statement read, ''The doctor suggested that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any excessive moments or impact on his finger while he is still recovering from the injury may force him to undergo another surgery.''

The company also clarified that the 29-year-old singer wished to 'strongly and fully participate' in the concert. However, taking into account the physician's advice, Big Hit has decided to 'minimize his movements during the “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS” concerts'. The statement continued, ''As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performances will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for the understanding and support from all our fans,''

Meanwhile, Jin took to his Instagram to share BTS pictures from the concert ahead of the show to express his excitement to meet his fans. Moreover, the singer had earlier taken to WeVerse to share an update on his finger surgery by writing, ''No, my finger doesn't hurt, seriously. I've got it wrapped up because if there's a big impact onto it, I'd have to get the surgery again''.

