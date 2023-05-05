Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter Expresses Gratitude After Mumbai Concert

Backstreet Boys, the popular boy band from the 90s, performed in Mumbai's Jio World Garden last night after 13 years. Band members including Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, and AJ McLean kicked off their DNA World Tour in India with zeal and grooved on their iconic songs. After their concert, Nick Carter took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans in Mumbai for waiting so long.

Sharing a video of their Mumbai concert, Nick Carter expressed gratitude. He wrote, "Without our fans all over the world we would definitely be Incomplete!! Thank you Mumbai for waiting for so long. We love you." Soon after he made the post, several fans from across the globe took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "We grew up listening to BSB songs in the 90s!! Even after 30 years you guys are still awesome," while another fan commented, "Wow thank you Nick so much that you share this wonderful and unforgettable moment with all your fans in the world. You are just incredible. I'm totally carried away and emotionally. Thank you for everything." Check the post below.

More about Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai

Backstreet Boys performed on their iconic songs including I Want It That Way, I Wanna Be With You, Backstreet's Back, The Call, Incomplete, and Get Down. Some other songs that they performed during their concert included As Long As You Love Me, Larger Than Life, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, and Drowning among others. Several videos of their concert have been making rounds on the internet. Check them out below.

The band performed for 2 hours in Mumbai. During their concert, Kevin Richardson said that the next time they will perform in more than two cities. Meanwhile, Nick Carter thanked all his fans who attended that concert and said that he had no idea that so many fans were waiting for them.