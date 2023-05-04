Backstreet Boys Receives Warm Welcome In Mumbai, Hotel Staff Dance To Everybody

American band Backstreet Boys landed in Mumbai for two upcoming concerts in the country. Upon their arrival, they received a warm welcome from the staff of the hotel where they will be staying in Mumbai until their upcoming show. A video shared by the pop band’s member Nick Carter details how they were given a bombastic welcome featured a Bollywood style-dance as well.

In the video posted on Instagram, Nick could be seen reacting to the dance performance by the hotel staff. Carter said in the video as the hotel staff is dancing to their hit track Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), “This is the first time I’ve seen this in my life, with the hotel staff dancing”. He captioned the video, “What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world." Check out Carter’s video below.



Several fans took to the comments to give their reactions. While one fan wrote, “OMG yes, India know how to show love,” another added, “That’s so awesome. Fans from everywhere! That’s why the BSB Army is unstoppable." One fan said that the whole world loves the Backstreet Boys.



More about Backstreet Boys’ India concert

The Backstreet Boys will be performing live in India at Mumbai’s Jio Garden on May 4, while another concert from the pop group is planned to take place at Gurugram’s Airia Mall on May 5. This will be the first time in 13 years that the band is performing in India. Their India performances are part of their DNA World Tour. Moreover, Backstreet Boys will celebrate their 30th anniversary as a band later this year. Among their many hits, fans can expect to see the performances of their songs such as Nobody Else, Chateau, The Way It Was, I Want It That Way and Passionate.







