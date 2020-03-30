Backstreet Boys Perform 'I Want It That Way' Amid Being Quarantined From Different Homes

With everyone stuck in quarantine and many shows being cancelled, watching what their idols are up to is the favourite pass time for fans now. Amid this difficult time, musicians are making sure that their tunes reach their fans at the comfort at their homes. They have been performing live gigs on their social media for their fans to see.

Backstreet Boys performed I Want It That Way from 5 different homes

With this trend picking up, IHeartRadio arranged an amazing live concert lineup for the fans which included singers like Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, and more. One of the most popular and an all-time favourite boy band, Backstreet Boys were also a part of this lineup. The Backstreet Boys performed a rendition of one of their most popular songs I Want It That Way for the show.

The boys made magic happen from five different places for this particular concert. The Backstreet Boys were accompanied by their kids as they spent their Sundays cheering and performing for the fans from their living rooms. Even as they performed from different locations, the band made sure they kept up their tempo and perfectly sang to the tunes of I Want It That Way.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys was joined by his kids who were on the guitar and the drumset and Nick Carter was also seen with his 3-year-old son as he danced and hummed to the song next to their pool. Other bandmates Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough also joined their crew as they performed the popular song. Littrell started their I Want It That Way performance as he gave a shoutout to the frontline responders.

Yes, I am singing at the TOP of my lungs at my TV (sorry neighbors) 👏😍@backstreetboys #iHeartConcertonFOX pic.twitter.com/vVowIFDxwa — Lauren Moss WNDU (@LMossWNDU) March 30, 2020

Fans went crazy over this performance of the Backstreet Boys. Hosted by Elton John, the IHeartRadio 's Living Room Concert for America was also joined by other singers like Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, and Shawn Mendes. It has also been reported that the profits fro the telecast will be used for First Responders Children's Foundation and Feeding America.

