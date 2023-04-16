Bad Bunny Takes A Dig At Harry Styles During His Coachella Performance

Bad Bunny, who became the first Latino rapper-singer in history to headline the Coachella music festival, appeared to take a dig at Harry Styles in between his performance set. The Puerto Rican star was performing to the fan-favourite song El Apagon from his latest album titled Un Verano Sin Ti, when the screen displayed a tweet that mentioned Styles and Bad Bunny by name. The tweet read, "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

The now-deleted tweet implied that Bad Bunny is a versatile artist and Harry Styles will never be able to make a song like El Apagon. This tweet came after the As It Was singer won the Grammy Award for his album over Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti. However, Bad Bunny's album made history as it was the first Spanish album to be nominated for a Grammy. Check out the posts below:

Now why would Bad Bunny show this messy tweet😭😭 Harry Styles getcho lick back! pic.twitter.com/9HVvyn1VAU — Your Fav Scott ♍️!! (@ScottOnHiatus) April 15, 2023

bad bunny shading harry styles on the main stage that’s enough for me to stan — ‏َ (@taysplay) April 15, 2023

THE SCREEN SAID “BAD BUNNY COULD DO AS IT WAS BUT HARRY STYLES COULD NOT DO EL APAGON” LMFAOOOOO — chris (@chrisvhayton) April 15, 2023

About Bad Bunny's performance

Coachella 2023 was full of surprises as Blink-182 reunited for the first time ever since 2015. However, the highlight of the evening was the much-awaited performance by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. He gave a high-energetic performance for two hours and started his show with a clip honouring previous headliners. They included The Weeknd, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar. Interestingly, Harry Styles was not a part of the video, who had previously headlined Coachella music festival. Check out Bad Bunny's performance video below:

For the Coachella performance, the rapper-singer wore a custom-made puffer jacket with matching multicoloured trousers. Bad Bunny's outfit for the music festival was adorned with stripes, polka dots, and floral print, among others. He accessorised his attire with diamond rings and necklaces.