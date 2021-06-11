Badshah And Aastha Gill's 'Paani Paani' Goes Viral; A Look At Their Other Collabs

Aastha Gill has once again collaborated with rapper Badshah for their new song, Paani Paani. The much-awaited music video was released on June 9. The song was written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill. The lyrics of the song focus on how a woman feels after her lover looks at her.

The song has already gone viral, having received over 23 million views and counting. In the light of the recent song's success, here's a look at some other collaborations between talented singers Badshah and Aastha Gill. Take a look -

List of Badshah's songs ft Aastha Gill

DJ Waley Babu

DJ Waley Babu is a Punjabi-Hindi hip-hop single by Badshah featuring Aastha Gill. The two singers provided their vocals for the song with Badshah penning the lyrics and working on the music. The song was released in 2015 and as of June 2021, it has received over 355 million views on YouTube.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

One of the most popular songs upon release, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai is another collaborative song between Badshah and Aastha Gill for the film, Khoobsurat. The music video stars actors like Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah. Badshah and Gill have once again provided their vocals for the song with Badshah penning the lyrics and working on the music. The song was released in 2014 and as of June 2021, it has received over 500 million views on YouTube.

Proper Patola

Proper Patola was a Punjabi-Hindi song sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, originally. The song was then recreated by Badshah for the Bollywood movie, Namaste England. The second music video featured Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra and had vocals from Badshah and Aastha Gill. The song became an instant hit and has since received over 250 million views on YouTube.

Happy Happy

Another collaborative song for a Bollywood movie, Happy Happy is from Blackmail. The song was sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. It was also composed by Badshah, who also provided the lyrics for the song. The music video stars late Irrfan Khan. It has received over 28 million views, as of June 2021.

Heartless

A song from Badshah's album O.N.E - Original Never Ends, Heartless features vocals from the rapper as well as Aastha Gill. Badshah once again provides the lyrics and composes the music for the song. The song description also features a special thank you for actor Parineeti Chopra, "For Lending Her Mesmerising Voice & Being A Great Support". The music video has received over 241 million views on YouTube, as of June 2021.

Buzz

Compared to other collaborations of the singing duo, Buzz is slightly different. While all other collaborations have been primarily by Badshah featuring Aastha Gill, this time, the songstress dropped her own single and ruled the music charts. While Badshah provides the music and lyrics for the song, Aastha Gill stars in the music video herself. The video also features Badshah and Priyank Sharma. The song has received over 325 million views on YouTube, as of June 2021.

Honourable Mentions

Badshah and Aastha Gill have come together many times for melodious and interesting collaborations. The singers have collaborated for songs like RayZR Mera Swag, KareJa, and Nain. Badshah and Gill have also collaborated together featuring other artists for songs like Saturday Saturday (Khul Jaaye Masti) ft Arjun Kanungo and Dhup Chik ft Raftaar.

