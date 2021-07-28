Badshah And Samreen's 'Baawla' Song To Release On July 28; Know More Details Here

Punjabi actor Samreen Kaur and Badshah's upcoming song Baawla will release on Wednesday, July 28, anytime on his Youtube channel. Both Samreen and Badshah have been expressing their excitement for the song for the last few days. On one hand, Samreen took to her Instagram account and posted her look in the song. She said that she can not wait for tomorrow when the song will be released. While on the other hand, Badshah also took to Instagram a few hours ago and said that the song can be released anytime today. Samreen and Badshah both have shared a short clip of the song on social media, revealing the gist of this new song. Have a look at their Instagram posts,

Indian Rapper Badshah has also shared the poster of Baawla song few days on his Instagram handle. While taking to Instagram, he announced that the song with Samreen Kaur will be released on Wednesday, July 28. He captioned the post with the releasing date and tagged the casting team of the song. He wrote, "BAAWLA OUT ON 28th JULY Crazy kar denge kasam se @theuchana @samreenkaur__ @shuntymanish @sumeetsinghm @sagamusic". Netizens remained excited about his upcoming song after the announcement and shared several reactions in the comment box. Have a look at the post,

More about Samreen Kaur and her work

Born and brought up in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur ventured into modeling at a young age and has appeared in several fashion shows and competitions. She participated in Jammu and Kashmir for the FBB Femina Miss India pageant in 2018. She ended up being a finalist along with Mallika Kapoor and Deepshikha Sharma. She has also appeared in ad commercials including Airattix, Nikon India, and others.

After appearing in the music videos, the actor rose to fame and worked with many Bollywood singers in the industry. Previously, she has been featured in the songs like Botal Free by Jordan Sandhu, All Good by Khan Bhaini, and Yaara Tere Warga by Jass Manak, Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha with Jubin Nautiyal, and Mombatiyaan with Maninder Buttar. Apart from music videos, Earlier this year, Samreen Kaur featured in the thriller web film Nail Polish that streamed on ZEE5.

(Image: Samreen Kaur and Badshah's Instagram)

