Badshah Collaborates With Sargun Mehta & Ravi Dubey For New Song 'Toxic'; Unveils Poster

Bollywood's renowned singer and rapper Badshah took to his Instagram to announce his collaboration with television star couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey for his next music album titled, Toxic. Badshah shared an intriguing black and red poster, featuring Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, and also playback singer and composer, Payal Dev. Through the poster, Badshah revealed that the number is presented by Sony music and the lyrics are penned down by him. Toxic is composed by Payal Dev and produced by Aditya Dev. The music album will mark Badshah's second collaboration with Payal after the duo delivered Genda Phool, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

Check out Toxic poster

Badshah recently opened up about his venture with a leading news portal and stated that Sargun Mehta and Ravi are talented actors and also his close friends. The singer added that he really loves how they have performed in the video and also cannot wait to unveil it soon. Reportedly, Badshah also expressed that he hopes the audience will like the song and shower their work with love.

Furthermore, talking about the collaboration, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey spoke to the same news portal and exclaimed that they have always loved and admired Badshah's work, and also admired him as a human being. The duo reportedly also revealed that Toxic song is extremely beautiful and that they have tried their best to shoot it at home, doing justice to the same. Speaking more about their experience, Sargun and Ravi said that the whole team has been wonderful, and they are really looking forward to the response.

For the unversed, a week ago, both Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta took to their respective social media handles and shared the same photograph of Badshah. Fans had already got a hint that the duo might have collaborated with the singer for a project. Now that the news is out, fans in huge numbers dropped commented on their posts, and also showed excitement for the release of the song. Not only fans but Smartphone actor Hina Khan, Karanvir Bohra, and many popular faces from the television industry dropped congratulatory comments on the post.

