As the entire nation thronged social media to mourn the untimely demise of singer KK, rapper Badshah joined the bandwagon and penned a heartfelt tribute. However, the popular rapper's tribute did not seem to go well with social media users where he was mocked for the gesture.

Versatile musician Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK, passed away after reportedly falling ill post his concert in Kolkata. The singer was later brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. According to the initial post-mortem reports of the singer, it stated he died because of myocardial infarction and there was no foul play behind his death.

On his post for the legendary singer, Badshah received a hateful message from a troll which was later shared by the Mercy singer on his Instagram story. In the first story, Badshah shared a screenshot of the message he received from a troll that read: "Tu kab marega (when will you die)" To which the star captioned it: "Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis."

Badshah receives hate messages after condoling KK's death

In the following story, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who is popularly known by his stage name Badshah, gave a subtle reply to the trollers and wrote, "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die." The singer who is quite a popular name on the music circuit is not the only one who has been vocal about the kind of threat the singers go through.

Earlier, after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala that sent a tragic wave across the country, singer AP Dhillon spoke about the death threats and the struggles Punjabi artists go through on daily basis. "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgment, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love, (sic)" Dhillon wrote then.

A day after Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage which captured the moment of the attack.

IMAGE: Instagram/badboyshah