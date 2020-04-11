Badshah To 'meet & Record Song' With Ratan Kahar After 'Genda Phool' Plagiarism Charges

Singer-songwriter Badshah in an interview addressed the plagiarism accusations against him with his latest song Genda Phool, which is said to be a copied version of Ratan Kahar's Bengali folk song.

Badshah opens up about plagiarism charges

Turning down claims of plagiarising the song without Ratan’s permission, Badshah said in an interview, “If it was a case of plagiarism, we would be facing the consequences by now. The original song has been recreated several times in the past, even in Bengali films, and Ratan ji has never been credited. It’s sad because royalties are an artiste’s only source of income. I want to share the royalty of this song with him.”. As of now, the singer wants to meet Ratan Kahar and record a song specifically with him. Listen to the song below-

The music video, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, debuted on March 25 and was among the top trends on YouTube but a section of social media users had pointed out how the song does not mention Kahar's name. As soon as the song was released, Genda Phool plagiarism issue went viral on social media. Netizens were quick to mention that the song is original of Ratan Kahar. After all the allegations Soon after that, news surfaced that the singer has paid a total sum of Rs 5 Lakh to Kahar as compensation.

Kahar, who is in his 70s and hails from Birbhum in West Bengal, earlier claimed that he wrote the song but never got any recognition for it. His song has been recreated in the past as well. Kahar said that he first got to know that his song was used in the video after a theatre personality showed the video to him.

