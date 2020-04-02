'Want Badshah To Come And Help,' Says Folk Artist Ratan Kahar Over Genda Phool Plagiarism

Bengali folk artist Ratan Kahar has suddenly found himself at the centre of limelight. He created the folk song Boroloker Biti Lo almost four decades ago in 1972. The folk artist has found himself in the middle of media attention because of the recent Genda Phool song by rapper Badshah. Rap superstar Badshah has used some portion of the folk song Boroloker Biti Lo in his recent single Genda Phool which also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a traditional Bengali look.

As soon as the song was released, Genda Phool plagiarism issue went viral on social media. Netizens accused Badshah of plagiarism in Genda Phool song. Netizens were quick to mention that the song is original of Ratan Kahar. After all this drama, Badshah had issued a statement in which he said that he has been trying to reach out to Kahar but since the whole nation is under 21-day lockdown, he was not able to reach out to him.

The folk artist Ratan Kahar recently opened up about the whole issue to a news agency. He said that it feels great to know that such a renowned artist has used his song. He also said it was great to know that Badhshah expressed his desire to help him. Talking about the video, he said that he watched the video of Genda Phool song and he liked it.

Talking about Badshah wanting to help him, he said that he hopes that Badshah will help him monetarily. He also revealed that he is living in a poverty-stricken condition and will be happy to receive help. He further said that he wants Badshah to visit him and talk with him. Ratan Kahar wants to thank Badshah for using his song which is now being heard all over the world.

