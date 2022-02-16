Bappi Lahiri Collaborated With Icons Lady Gaga, Akon? Here Is A Look At His Work In West

Legendary musician Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at the age of 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, February 16. According to PTI, he had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. However, his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called a doctor for a home visit. He was then brought to the hospital and diagnosed with multiple health issues. Bappi Lahiri passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

The musician has immortalised himself through his trailblazing work across decades, leaving a mark on not just Indian audiences but also international folk. He collaborated with some of the most acclaimed global music icons like Akon, Lady Gaga, while also composing music for Disney animated film Moana among other things. As we remember the artist, let's look at his Hollywood collaborations.

A look at Bappi Lahiri's Hollywood projects

'Bappi Da' actively posted about his work on social media, and talking about his Dinsey collaboration, he wrote,"#myjourney.

My journey was quite interesting as I sang for the animated Disney hit “Moana”. Apart from the track, he also lent his voice to the animated character Tamatoa, a giant crab. Talking about his experience on the film, Bappi Lahiri had mentioned," It is a great pleasure to associate with this film. I am always looking forward to new things. This is the first time I'm dubbing for an animated character, and Tamatoa is very similar to me. I hope people will enjoy this avatar of mine, it is truly a golden memory."

He also shared a picture with singer Akon, quipping that the duo was in a 'recording mood'. Apart from this, his song Come Closer from Bollywood film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki was added to the soundtrack of Nicole Kidman- Dev Patel starrer Lion. His track Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba was also rehashed for the Hindi trailer of Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. His iconic track Jimmy Jimmy was rearranged to be added into Adam Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan. Lastly, the singer had also mentioned that he recorded two duets with Lady Gaga.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official_