Best Of Shaan's Regional Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

Shaan, born as Shantanu Mukherjee, made his singing debut with Parinda in 1989. He is known for his songs from films like Fanaa, Dil Chahta Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and more. The star is a hit not only with his Bollywood fans but has a huge fan following in the Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Urdu industry as well. Known for a range of his regional hits, here are some of the best regional songs from his playlist.

Best of Shaan's regional songs

Houn Jau Dya

Houn Jau Dya is a song from the popular Marathi film Bucket List. The film stars Madhuri Dixit and Sumit Raghavan. The song is performed by Shaan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sadhana Sargam. The music for this one was given by Rohan Rohan while Mandar Cholkar penned down the lyrics for it.

Rock the Dance Floor

Rock the Dance Floor is a song from the film Satrangi Re. The film is based on a musical journey of four friends and stars Adinath Kothare, Amruta Khanvilkar, Siddharth Chandekar, Pooja Sawant, and Bhushan Pradhan. The song was performed by Shaan and was directed by Ajay Naik.

Tumi Chole Gele

Tumi Chole Gele song is from the film Shesh Boley Kichu Nei. The film stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, and Subhashree Ganguly. The song is performed by Shaan and penned by Anjan Dutta. The music director for this one was Neel Dutta.

Tomari Chokhe

Tomari Chokhe song is from the film Mon Niye. The film stars Wrishi, Paramita, Pradip Mukherjee, Ratna Ghosal, and Rajatava Dutta. The song was performed by Shaan and Pritha and penned by Priyo Chatterjee. The music director for this one was Zubeen Garg.

Usire Usire

Usire Usire song is from the film Hebbuli. The film is directed by Krishna and stars Kiccha Sudeep, Amala Paul, and Ravichandran. The song is performed by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal and penned by Kaviraj. The music director for this one was Arjun Janya.

