Shreya Ghoshal To Shaan, Singers Who Have Crooned In Multiple Languages

The Indian film industry is divided into regional industries and hence we have got many singers who can give their voice in different languages. Apart from actors, several playback singers have ventured into regional film industries. Various popular Bollywood singers have lent their voice for the films. Below is the list of some well known Bollywood singers who have crooned in different languages.

ALSO READ: When Hollywood Musicians Created Songs With An Indian Touch; From Coldplay To Major Lazer

Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is known for her sweet voice and wide singing range. The Bengali belle has won the heart of entire India with her singing talent and delivering many famous songs like Sunn Raha Hai, Deewani Mastani and the list continues. Her big break in Bollywood came with the movie Devdas. She has also won several awards for her incredible singing. She works extensively in Bollywood and is one of the best playback singers. Apart from this, she has also sung in different languages like Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, French, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and many more.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan's versatility and vocal range make her a renowned singer. She stepped in Bollywood after participating in the reality show Meri Awaz Suno. Her songs from the film Mast made her a singing sensation in the Indian film industry. She is mostly famous for singing item songs and peppy numbers. However, she has also sung many passionate and soulful numbers in different languages. After becoming increasingly famous in Bollywood, Sunidhi has worked in regional industries such as Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: From 'Bhula Dena' To 'Toh Phir Aao'; Here Are The Best Songs By Roxen Band

Shaan

Shaan is a Bengali singer and is known for his unique voice and singing talent. Shaan has worked in many regional language industries like Bengali, Urdu, Marathi, Kannada, Konkani, Punjabi, and Telugu. Reportedly, he has also sung for Pakistani movies. His star power reaches beyond Bollywood into the interiors of India and also in other countries. He is very versatile as a singer, having sung in almost all genres of music.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Ankur And The Ghalat Family Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan And Rekha's Most Evergreen Songs That Fans Love Even Today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.