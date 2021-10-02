BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Winners & Nomination List; Check Details

Quick links:
Image: AP
As the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 will soon be broadcasted for the fans to watch through various platforms, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Andra Day and others emerged as the top nominees during the ceremony.
Megan Thee Stallion bagged the maximum nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 under the categories namely Song of The Year, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Best Live Performer, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse. On the other hand, other prominent artists who have received multiple nominations in various categories include Bia, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Young Thug, and others.
BET Hip Hop awards 2021 ceremony was held on 1 October 2021 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, the event was star-studded with various artists namely Young Thug, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and others who performed at the Arts centre. The BET Hip Hop awards 2021 winners list will soon be available on the website.
A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Culture III - Migos
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled
The award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano
"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC
"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive
Cardi B
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Cardi B - "Up"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"
Blxst
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Busta Rhymes
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B
Tyler, the Creator
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Benny the Butcher
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK)
Dave (UK)
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
DJ Khaled
Mustard
The Alchemist
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Tyler, the Creator
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Cardi B
Drake
Yung Bleu
Cole Bennett
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Scheme
Kaytranada
Complex
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
Genius
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"
Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"
Rapsody - "12 Problems"
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.