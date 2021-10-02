BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 Winners & Nomination List; Check Details

As the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 will soon be broadcasted for the fans to watch through various platforms, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Andra Day and others emerged as the top nominees during the ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion bagged the maximum nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 under the categories namely Song of The Year, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Best Live Performer, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Hustler of The Year, and Sweet 16: Best featured Verse. On the other hand, other prominent artists who have received multiple nominations in various categories include Bia, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Jay Z, Savage, DJ Khaled, J. Cole, and Pooh Shiesty, Lil Nas X, Migos, Nicki Minaj, Saweetie, Young Thug, and others.

BET Hip Hop Award 2021 winners

BET Hip Hop awards 2021 ceremony was held on 1 October 2021 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean, the event was star-studded with various artists namely Young Thug, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and others who performed at the Arts centre. The BET Hip Hop awards 2021 winners list will soon be available on the website.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 nomination list

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Culture III - Migos

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled

SONG OF THE YEAR

The award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz

"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano

"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC

"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

BEST COLLABORATION

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Cardi B - "Up"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Blxst

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Busta Rhymes

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Benny the Butcher

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK)

Dave (UK)

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DJ Khaled

Mustard

The Alchemist

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Tyler, the Creator

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Cardi B

Drake

Yung Bleu

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cole Bennett

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Scheme

Kaytranada

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

Hip Hop DX

Hot New Hiphop

The Breakfast Club

Genius

The Shade Room

Worldstar Hiphop

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)

Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)

Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

IMPACT TRACK

Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"

Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"

Rapsody - "12 Problems"

Image: AP