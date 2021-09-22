BTS Reunites With Megan Thee Stallion In New York, Calls It 'Butter Crew'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/theestallion
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS was named the UN's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by the country's President Moon Jae-in. As a part of their new role, the Bangtan Boys gave a moving speech and a special performance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that was held in New York this Monday.
However, it was not the only thing that the BTS members did at the event. The group reunited with their Butter hitmaker, Megan Thee Stallion, who dropped a bunch of 'groupfies' on her official Twitter handle.
It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS😛 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bCsQgZchos— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 21, 2021
On September 21, Megan Thee Stallion took to her micro-blogging site and posted a series of 'groupfies.' The selfie pictures featured BTS members and herself. One of the snaps also including an adorable dog. While Megan Thee Stallion can be seen sporting a body-fitting green attire with a turtleneck and long sleeves, the BTS members donned casual outfits. As for the caption, Stallion wrote, "It’s Thee Hot Girl Coach and BTS[sic]." BTS' verified Twitter handle also uploaded a pair of pictures from their meet. They simply captioned it, "Butter crew @theestallion[sic]."
Butter crew@theestallion pic.twitter.com/cfQfFW4wLM— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 21, 2021
As soon as the post was up, BTS ARMY rushed to drop lovely comments. Several of them also reposted the pictures and complimented the stars for their speech at UNGA. A fan exclaimed, "Ohmygod. You guys finally met." While another one wrote, "Omg yasss they look so good." Another netizen chipped in, "Better be a behind the scenes video I swear to God Megan." Another one added, "So excited."
Ohmygod. You guys finally met. 😭😭😭😭— Monica 💜 💚 🧈 👅 (@MonicaYadav08) September 21, 2021
Omg yasss they look so good— shavon_harris19 (@shavon_harris19) September 22, 2021
BETTER BE A BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO I SWEAR TO GOD MEGAN— vinnie (@kkyukirby) September 21, 2021
At UNGA, President Moon Jae-in welcomed BTS members, including RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, and V, on the podium where the leader of the band, RM (Kim Namjoon) addressed the esteemed members present. BTS shared the stories of the future generations as they touched upon the topics like nature conservation, the youth's struggles to remain hopeful despite the challenges of the ongoing novel COVID pandemic and vaccinations during their speech. The group also entertained the members and BTS ARMY by performing their chartbuster number, Permission to Dance.
