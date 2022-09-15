Last Updated:

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Nominations: Drake, Kanye West Lead The List

As the BET Hip Hop Awards nominations list was recently released, it was revealed that Rapper drake bagged the maximum nods with Kanye West next in line.

The 17th annual ceremony of the BET Hip Hop Awards was recently held consisting of numerous stellar artists racing against each other under popular music categories. As the nominations were announced recently, it was depicted that Rapper Drake was leading the pack with 14 nods including Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, and Song of the Year while Kanye West was close enough with 10 nods. Next on the list was Kendrick Lamar with nine nominations followed by  Future with eight and Cardi B, Baby Keem and J. Cole with six each. the ceremony is set to air live on Tuesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Here’s the complete list of nominations

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 Nominations

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

A$AP Rocky, "D.M.B."
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
BIA & J. Cole, "London"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Drake feat. 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks"
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, "Johnny P's Caddy"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

BEST DUO OR GROUP

42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG
Styles P & Havoc

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, the Creator

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free
Teyana Taylor

SONG OF THE YEAR

Latto, "Big Energy"
Hitkidd & Glorilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Latto, 777
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Future, I Never Liked You 
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Nas, King’s Disease II 
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers 

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Big Boy’s Neighborhood 
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please 
Complex
Drink Champs
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

50 Cent
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Drake, "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)
J. Cole, "Poke It Out" (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, "London" (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls" (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West, "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake, "Wait for You" (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss, "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

IMPACT TRACK

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, "City of Gods"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Nobody"
Latto, "Pxssy"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Doja Cat, "Woman"

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Benjamin Epps (France)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

