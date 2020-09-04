Beyonce's Combined Net Worth With Jay Z Proves Why She Deserves To Be Called 'Queen B'

Beyonce has delivered many successful chartbusters throughout her career and has been working in the industry since the past 21 years. Meanwhile, her husband, singer Jay Z is a rapper, songwriter, record producer, and businessman. Take a look at Beyonce and Jay Z’s combined net worth details.

Beyonce’s net worth:

As per a report published in capitalxtra.com, Beyonce’s net worth is estimated to be around 400 million USD. Converted in rupees, the songstress’ net worth becomes Rs 29,22,10,00,000 (Rs 2,922 crores). The report further adds that the singer made a quarter of a billion dollars from her Formation World Tour in 2016 and earned more than $250 million with her husband Jay-in 2018 with On the Run II Tour.

As per a report published in Forbes, Beyonce earned $81 million which earned her 51st ranking on the list of the richest self-made women in America in 2019. As reported by Hello, Beyonce lives in a mansion in Bel Air, which is reportedly worth £71 million (Rs 614 crores) with her husband Jay Z. As reported by hotcars.com, Beyonce owns a Ferrari F430 Spider, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, 57 Chevrolet Corvette, Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, Mercedes-Benz Mclaren SLR, GMC Yukon and a Bugatti Veyron.

Jay Z net worth

As per a report published in Forbes, Jay Z's net worth is estimated to be around 1 billion USD. Converted in rupees, Jay Z’s net worth becomes Rs 73,11,05,00,000 (Rs 7,311 crores). The report further adds that in 2019, Jay Z was crowned hip-hop's first billionaire. More so, the singer earns millions from his Armand de Brignac champagne brands and D'Ussé cognac. As reported by scmp.com, Jay-Z bought an entire private island for Beyoncé in 2010, which costs around US D $20 million. The island is located in Florida Keys and was gifted to Beyoncé for her 29th birthday

On the professional front

Beyonce's career in the music industry began as a part of the famous group, Destiny's Child. Destiny’s Child was a four-person singing group, consisting of Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. Together, the group has delivered several successful songs like No No No and Bills Bills Bills. The song established Beyonce as the voice of Destiny's Child.

So Jay Z and Beyonce’s combined net worth becomes 1.4 billion USD, which converts to Rs 1,02,34,34,30,000 (Rs 10,234 crores)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

