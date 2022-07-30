Beyonce Dedicates Album 'Renaissance' To Her Late Gay Uncle Johnny; 'He Was My Godmother'

Beyonce recently left her fans amazed and released her seventh studio album Renaissance on 29 July 2022. While releasing the music album, she even penned a note sharing her journey while making this album and mentioned how it allowed her a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time in the world and to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

Beyonce pays tribute to her late Uncle Johnny with her latest album

Beyonce recently released her much-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance and penned a heartfelt message along with it. In the note she posted on her website, it was revealed that she dedicated her album to her late gay uncle Johnny. Adding to it, she stated how he was her grandmother and the first person to expose her to a lot of the music and culture that served as an inspiration for this album.

"A big thank you to my Uncle Johnny. He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she wrote. Furthermore, she also mentioned that Johnny was the closest human being in the world and added how they were inseparable growing up. Beyonce also revealed that her Uncle also made her prom dress and added how she laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally. She added, "Johnny was the closest human being in the world to me we were inseparable growing up! Later he was my nanny/ housekeeper/ designer/ dance partner/ [confidant] and bestie. I laughed constantly with him and trusted him unconditionally! When he died a piece of me went with him.”

Renaissance tracklist:

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Image: Instagram/@beyonce