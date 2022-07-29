Beyonce Reveals 'Renaissance' Is The First Part Of A 'three-act Project'

After years of anticipation, Beyonce announced her seventh studio album Renaissance in a cryptic post hinting at a 16-song project. The forthcoming venture Renaissance will serve as a follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade. Amid the rumours about the singer’s album getting leaked online ahead of the release, Beyonce opened up about her three-act project with a message to all her fans.

Beyonce reflects on her upcoming seventh studio album Renaissance

Ahead of the release of Beyonce’s highly-anticipated album Renaissance, the singer shared a note on her website describing her album as a three-act project. Sharing her journey while creating the album, she mentioned how it allowed her a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time in the world and to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. Beyonce also reflected on how her intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

Furthermore, she even posted a picture of her three children Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy and thanked them for allowing her the space, creativity, and inspiration while sharing gratitude for her parents. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment, a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

While signing off, she penned a note of gratitude for all the pioneers who originated culture and whose contributions had gone unrecognised. “Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you,” she wrote.

Beyonce took to her official Instagram handle and shared the list of songs on her Instagram stories with several intriguing titles such as America Has a Problem, Alien Superstar, Church Girl, Cuff It, Thique, All Up in Your Mind and more, along with the single, Break My Soul. Check out the full Renaissance tracklist below-

Renaissance tracklist -

I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul Church Girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Thique All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

Image: Instagram/@beyonce